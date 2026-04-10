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Harnessing the Himalayas: Winter Adventure Tawang Boosts Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism

Arunachal Pradesh's Winter Adventure Tawang initiative, led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, aims to bolster regional winter sports and tourism. It offers expert training in skiing and snowboarding at Panga Teng Tso Lake, attracting 46 trainees. The program positions Tawang as a leading adventure tourism hub in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:08 IST
Harnessing the Himalayas: Winter Adventure Tawang Boosts Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance the adventure tourism landscape, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the launch of the Winter Adventure Tawang initiative. Aimed at developing a sustainable winter sports ecosystem, the program takes place at the idyllic Panga Teng Tso Lake in the eastern Himalayas.

Currently, 46 trainees are honing their skiing and snowboarding skills under the guidance of the SkiMo India Federation. This initiative not only fosters local talent but also elevates Tawang's stature as a premier adventure tourism destination. 'This is an encouraging start for youth engagement in adventure sports,' Khandu remarked while interacting with participants.

The program, which enjoys a stunning natural backdrop, is set to position Tawang as a key player in India's winter sports scene. With activities designed to enhance skills and safety in high-altitude conditions, this initiative aims to create numerous opportunities for regional youth, according to officials.

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