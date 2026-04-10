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Tiranga in Tawang: Celebrating Arunachal's Patriotic Legacy

The theatrical play 'Tiranga in Tawang', performed by the Monpa Artist Forum, highlights Major Ralengnao 'Bethuk' Khathing's historic expedition integrating Tawang into India. Attended by key figures, it underscores the region's patriotic past, peace, unity, and plans for nationwide showcasing of this pivotal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:46 IST
Tiranga in Tawang: Celebrating Arunachal's Patriotic Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu were present at the inaugural show of 'Tiranga in Tawang', a powerful theatrical production by the Monpa Artist Forum.

Directed by Tsanpa Norbu, the play sheds light on the historic expedition led by Major Ralengnao 'Bethuk' Khathing, whose efforts culminated in the integration of Tawang into India, celebrated by the hoisting of the national Tricolour on Feb 14, 1951.

The event, drawing significant public attention, celebrated the region's enduring ethos of peace and patriotism, with plans for the play's state and national tour announced by Chief Minister Khandu.

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