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Revitalizing Tawang's Energy: Kitpi Mini Hydel Project Re-Rated for Reliable Power

The Kitpi Mini Hydel Project in Tawang undergoes a significant upgrade, now generating more efficient and sustainable energy. The facility, re-rated from 3×500 KW to 2×750 KW, will support approximately 1,250 households, promoting clean energy use and strengthening regional power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:10 IST
Revitalizing Tawang's Energy: Kitpi Mini Hydel Project Re-Rated for Reliable Power
  • Country:
  • India

The Kitpi Mini Hydel Project in Tawang has received a major upgrade, offering more reliable electricity to the region. This initiative is expected to reduce dependence on other power sources while boosting generation capacity and efficiency.

Located at Kitpi village on the Nametrong River, the facility now operates with improved capacity, enhanced from 3×500 KW to 2×750 KW. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein present, dedicated the re-rated project to the region's residents.

The project, originally commissioned in 1977, now meets increasing energy demands in Tawang, and supports sustainable regional development by harnessing natural river flow for electricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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