Left Menu

District hospital in UP's Agra bandages Lord Krishna's broken arm on priest request

A priest on Friday reached the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra with a request to bandage the broken arm of an idol of Lord Krishna.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:19 IST
District hospital in UP's Agra bandages Lord Krishna's broken arm on priest request
Visuals from Agra district hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A priest on Friday reached the district hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra with a request to bandage the broken arm of an idol of Lord Krishna.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar Agrawal, the Chief Medical Superintendent at the district hospital said, "A priest, Lekh Singh had come with an idol of Lord Krishna with a broken arm and was crying to get it treated."

"He insisted the hospital staff to bandage the idol's hand as he told that it is a matter of faith," Agrawal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill for $5.3 billion; Britain was unprepared for COVID-19, spending watchdog finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. to buy 10 million courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pil...

 Global
4
Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

Microsoft Flight Simulator GOTY Edition now available: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021