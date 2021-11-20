Left Menu

Mexico reports 3,837 new coronavirus cases, 216 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 20-11-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 04:59 IST
Mexico reports 3,837 new coronavirus cases, 216 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry reported 3,837 new cases of coronavirus infection and 216 additional fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,858,831 and the death toll from the pandemic to 292,145.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of both COVID-19 cases and deaths.

