Israel says military will maintain security zone in southern Lebanon

​Israel's prime ​minister, ‌defence minister and ​military chief said ‌the military would continue to act to "neutralise" threats against ‌Israeli soldiers and citizens, demolish ‌militant infrastructure and maintain the security zone in ⁠southern ​Lebanon, ⁠according to a joint statement issued ⁠after a security ​discussion.

The statement added that ⁠the three officials "made it ⁠clear that ​the security of Israeli citizens and ⁠IDF forces will remain their ⁠guiding ⁠principle without compromise."