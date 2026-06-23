Israel says military will maintain security zone in southern Lebanon
Israel's top officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security in southern Lebanon, vowing to neutralise threats and protect citizens and soldiers without compromise.
- Country:
- Israel
Israel's prime minister, defence minister and military chief said the military would continue to act to "neutralise" threats against Israeli soldiers and citizens, demolish militant infrastructure and maintain the security zone in southern Lebanon, according to a joint statement issued after a security discussion.
The statement added that the three officials "made it clear that the security of Israeli citizens and IDF forces will remain their guiding principle without compromise."
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