Israel says military will maintain security zone in southern Lebanon

Israel's top officials reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining security in southern Lebanon, vowing to neutralise threats and protect citizens and soldiers without compromise.

Reuters | Israels Prime Minister | Updated: 23-06-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 03:00 IST
Israel says military will maintain security zone in southern Lebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

​Israel's prime ​minister, ‌defence minister and ​military chief said ‌the military would continue to act to "neutralise" threats against ‌Israeli soldiers and citizens, demolish ‌militant infrastructure and maintain the security zone in ⁠southern ​Lebanon, ⁠according to a joint statement issued ⁠after a security ​discussion.

The statement added that ⁠the three officials "made it ⁠clear that ​the security of Israeli citizens and ⁠IDF forces will remain their ⁠guiding ⁠principle without compromise."

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