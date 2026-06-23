Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

The president ​will see you now: Mexico's World ​Cup duck meets Sheinbaum

Merlin, the pet ‌duck in ​a mini Mexico shirt who has become a viral sensation and an unofficial mascot of the World Cup, met Mexico's president on ‌Monday. The duck waddled on to the stage at the start of Claudia Sheinbaum's regular morning press conference, took a seat where ministers and officials are usually seen, and unfazed by the occasion, let out ‌a few quacks.

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Clive Davis, ‌a former corporate lawyer who became one of the most influential figures in American rock and pop music as he fostered the careers of Bob Dylan, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and other stars, has died at the age ⁠of 94, ​his family said on ⁠Monday. Davis, who was known as "the man with the golden ear" for his ability to identify potential hit songs, died at ⁠his home in Manhattan, the New York Times said, having recently been hospitalized with respiratory problems.

Google DeepMind signs ​AI research deal with film studio A24

Google DeepMind and independent movie studio A24 ⁠entered into a partnership to explore how AI can support filmmakers and creative professionals, the companies said on Monday. Here are some ⁠details:

ABC ​launches on-air campaign urging viewers to back network in Trump agency fights

Disney-owned ABC said on Monday it was launching an on-air campaign encouraging viewers to show support for the network ⁠in its two ongoing battles with the U.S. government. The Republican-led Federal Communications Commission ordered ABC in April to ⁠file early license reviews ⁠for its eight company-owned television stations after President Donald Trump pressured the regulatory agency to take action. The FCC is also investigating ABC daytime talk ‌show "The View" after ‌declaring it is subject to federal equal time ​rules for political candidates.