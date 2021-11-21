Left Menu

Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Goa, one death

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:56 IST
Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Goa, one death
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 16 to reach 1,78,661 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll grew to 3,378 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The recovery count in the coastal state rose to 1,75,048 after 26 of them recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Sunday. There are 235 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, the official said.

''A 2,138 fresh tests were carried out, the cumulative test count in the state has gone up to 15,24,121,'' he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,78,661, new cases 16, death toll 3,378, recoveries 1,75,048, active cases 235, samples tested till date 15,24,121.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021