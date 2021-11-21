Coronavirus: 16 new cases in Goa, one death

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 16 to reach 1,78,661 on Sunday, a health department official said.

The death toll grew to 3,378 as one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

The recovery count in the coastal state rose to 1,75,048 after 26 of them recuperated and got discharge from hospitals on Sunday. There are 235 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, the official said.

''A 2,138 fresh tests were carried out, the cumulative test count in the state has gone up to 15,24,121,'' he added.

