UK reports 40,004 new COVID-19 cases, 61 deaths - daily data

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:57 IST
The United Kingdom reported 40,004 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the seven-day total to 287,205, a 9.4% rise over the previous seven-day period, official daily data showed.

The data also showed 61 new deaths from the virus, as measured in deaths within 28 days of a positive test, were reported on Sunday, raising the seven-day toll to 1,029, a 5.9% drop compared with the previous seven days.

