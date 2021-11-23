Left Menu

Ladakh reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 23-11-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 12:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh has recorded 16 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the virus tally to 21,349 while the active cases have declined to 218, officials said on Tuesday.

The union territory has registered 212 Covid-related deaths -- 154 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Thirty-four patients were cured and discharged from the hospital from Leh. The total number of cured patients is 20,919, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Monday.

