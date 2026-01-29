Left Menu

India's Animation Industry: A Booming Market Facing Talent Shortage

India's animation industry is growing rapidly, creating a high demand for skilled digital artists. AAFT is addressing this shortage by offering undergraduate animation courses that provide hands-on training. The industry is projected to grow significantly, offering opportunities in films, gaming, and streaming platforms.

India's animation industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, creating a soaring demand for skilled digital artists. Indian studios are making waves on global streaming platforms with original content, although this success has led to a shortage of talent amid a surge in projects and expanding studios.

In response, AAFT, a leading institution for creative education, is stepping up to fill the talent gap by launching undergraduate programs in animation. These courses are designed to equip the next generation of digital artists with essential skills and practical experience necessary for a flourishing career. The programs range from B.Sc. in Animation, B.Des. in Animation, to B.Sc. in Game Design, catering to different facets of the industry.

According to industry projections, India's animation sector, including VFX, gaming, and comics, is set to skyrocket to a market value of $25.19 billion by 2032. This opens a plethora of career avenues in various creative domains. AAFT's initiative aims to harness this growth, providing students with cutting-edge education and connections in the industry, making it an ideal launching pad for aspiring animators.

