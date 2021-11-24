Left Menu

Three Covid deaths, 116 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:56 IST
Himachal Pradesh recorded three coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday that raised the toll to 3,821, while 116 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,26,705, an official said.

Two new fatalities were reported from Kangra, while one from Una district.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 931 in the state, the official said.

Besides, 47 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,21,936, the health official added.

