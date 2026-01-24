Left Menu

Opposition Leader Blames Delays in Sabarimala Gold Case on CMO

Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticizes the state SIT for not filing chargesheets in the Sabarimala gold loss cases, allowing accused individuals statutory bail. He alleges delays stem from the Chief Minister's Office. Concerns grow over potential evidence tampering as more accused could secure bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-01-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 13:52 IST
Opposition Leader Blames Delays in Sabarimala Gold Case on CMO
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leader V D Satheesan has expressed concern over the Special Investigation Team's handling of the Sabarimala gold loss cases, claiming that delays in filing chargesheets are allowing the accused to secure statutory bail. Satheesan suggests that these delays are being influenced by the Chief Minister's Office.

The cases involve the alleged theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple's sacred idols and structures. Among those granted bail is former Travancore Devaswom Board officer B Murari Babu. Satheesan warns that allowing the accused to remain free could lead to evidence tampering, as the stolen gold is yet to be recovered.

Satheesan further took issue with accusations against Sonia Gandhi in the Assembly, defending her against claims tied to suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, who had been photographed with political figures. Satheesan argued that if state leaders were unaware of Potty's past, Gandhi could not have been expected to know either.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
2
ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agriculture

ICAR Reviews 15 Years of NICRA, Launches Climate Adaptation Atlas in Agricul...

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026