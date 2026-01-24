Opposition Leader Blames Delays in Sabarimala Gold Case on CMO

Opposition leader V D Satheesan has expressed concern over the Special Investigation Team's handling of the Sabarimala gold loss cases, claiming that delays in filing chargesheets are allowing the accused to secure statutory bail. Satheesan suggests that these delays are being influenced by the Chief Minister's Office.

The cases involve the alleged theft of gold from the Sabarimala temple's sacred idols and structures. Among those granted bail is former Travancore Devaswom Board officer B Murari Babu. Satheesan warns that allowing the accused to remain free could lead to evidence tampering, as the stolen gold is yet to be recovered.

Satheesan further took issue with accusations against Sonia Gandhi in the Assembly, defending her against claims tied to suspect Unnikrishnan Potty, who had been photographed with political figures. Satheesan argued that if state leaders were unaware of Potty's past, Gandhi could not have been expected to know either.

(With inputs from agencies.)