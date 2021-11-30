Maha covers four crore population with both COVID-19 jabs: govt

Maharashtra on Tuesday achieved the landmark of vaccinating four crore people against COVID-19 with both the doses, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, assistant chief secretary, state public health department.

''Maharashtra today achieved vaccination of 11.32 lakh people across the state. With this, the state also achieved (the landmark of) four crore people getting both the doses,'' he said.

With the ongoing vaccination drive, 7,42,87,818 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he added. As of Tuesday, Maharashtra's tally of infections stood at 66,35,658 and the COVID-19 death toll at 1,40,997, as per the state health bulletin said. The state has 7,555 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)