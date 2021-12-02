Delhi govt hospitals working to tackle dengue on war-footing: Jain

Amid a huge surge in dengue cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said city government-run hospitals are working effortlessly to tackle the vector-borne disease on a ''war-footing''.

Dengue cases in Delhi this season has jumped to over 8,200, with more than 6,700 of those being recorded in November alone, according to a civic report released on Monday.

On November 17, the city had recorded a total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

The 6,739 cases reported in November is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year. It is also the highest count for this month in at least six years.

Jain on Thursday tweeted that there were ''sufficient number of beds'' available in all Delhi government facilities.

''All the Delhi Govt hospitals are working effortlessly to tackle dengue on a war footing. There are sufficient number of beds available in all the Delhi govt hospital that is reserved for dengue patients. Keep your surroundings clean to help stop the spread of dengue,'' he tweeted and shared a small video clip on the preparedness.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 8,276 dengue cases and nine deaths have been recorded this season till November 27.

In the previous years, the count of dengue cases reported were 4,431 in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020, as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue and the number of cases reported had crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

