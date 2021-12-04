Toronto reports its first three case of Omicron variant
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 05:56 IST
Toronto reported its first three cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant late on Friday, local health officials said, with two of those individuals having recently returned from Nigeria, while another individual had returned from Switzerland.
"These are the first cases of the Omicron variant of concern which have been confirmed by whole genome sequencing, reported in Toronto", Toronto Public Health (TPH) said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Toronto
- Omicron
- Nigeria
- Switzerland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Toronto name Bradley as head coach
Soccer-Former U.S. coach Bradley takes over at struggling Toronto
Canada to ban travelers from Nigeria, Malawi and Egypt amid Omicron concerns - Toronto Star
Canada to ban travelers from Nigeria, Malawi, Egypt over Omicron concerns -Toronto Star
Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto East Detention Centre