Gunfire Strikes US Consulate in Toronto
Canadian police are investigating gunfire at the US consulate in Toronto. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, without injuries reported. Authorities responded to reports at 5:30 am, confirming evidence of a firearm discharge. Police have yet to release information about any suspects. The event follows similar incidents at local synagogues.
Authorities in Toronto are probing a shooting incident that targeted the United States consulate early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
Toronto police received calls around 5:30 am reporting gunfire directed at the consulate. Officers arrived at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West and confirmed signs of a firearm discharge.
No suspect details have been disclosed yet. This shooting follows recent gunfire incidents at two synagogues in the Toronto area.
