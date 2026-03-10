Left Menu

Gunfire Strikes US Consulate in Toronto

Canadian police are investigating gunfire at the US consulate in Toronto. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, without injuries reported. Authorities responded to reports at 5:30 am, confirming evidence of a firearm discharge. Police have yet to release information about any suspects. The event follows similar incidents at local synagogues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:40 IST
Gunfire Strikes US Consulate in Toronto
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Authorities in Toronto are probing a shooting incident that targeted the United States consulate early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Toronto police received calls around 5:30 am reporting gunfire directed at the consulate. Officers arrived at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West and confirmed signs of a firearm discharge.

No suspect details have been disclosed yet. This shooting follows recent gunfire incidents at two synagogues in the Toronto area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

Bodo/Glimt's Triumph Sparks Domestic Fixture Controversy

 Global
2
Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

Oil Markets in Turmoil as U.S.-Iran Tensions Flare

 Global
3
US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

US-Iran Tensions: Temporary Oil Price Surge Expected to Subside

 Global
4
Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

Test-Drive Turned Turmoil: Car Plunges into Pit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026