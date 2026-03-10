Gunfire Strikes US Consulate in Toronto

Authorities in Toronto are probing a shooting incident that targeted the United States consulate early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Toronto police received calls around 5:30 am reporting gunfire directed at the consulate. Officers arrived at the scene near University Avenue and Queen Street West and confirmed signs of a firearm discharge.

No suspect details have been disclosed yet. This shooting follows recent gunfire incidents at two synagogues in the Toronto area.

(With inputs from agencies.)