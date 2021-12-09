Africa accounts for 46% of reported cases of Omicron, WHO official says
Africa accounts for 46% of reported cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 globally, Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the World Health Organisation's Immunisation and Vaccine Development Programme for Africa, told an online briefing on Thursday.
