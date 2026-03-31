Reviving Heritage: Nalanda University’s Global Return

President Droupadi Murmu has emphasized the symbolic importance of Nalanda University's revival, marking a reaffirmation of its valued legacy on both a national and international level. Speaking at the institution's convocation ceremony, she remarked on the historic university's stature as a premier knowledge hub for eight centuries and the significance of its modern resurgence.

During the event, degrees were conferred to graduates, who hailed from more than 30 countries. Murmu noted that students receive not just a degree but also a shared heritage of humanity, underscoring the global and inclusive nature of their education.

In her address, Murmu reiterated Nalanda's commitment to sustainability, lauding its pursuits in achieving net-zero emissions. The President also commemorated Mahavir Jayanti, noting the region's historical spread of peace and compassion, and participated in a tree-planting event as part of her visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)