Riding the Waves: India's Inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026

The Surfing Federation of India (SFI) has announced the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 – National Surf and SUP Championship, slated for April 9 to 12, in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The event is set to highlight India's top surfing and stand-up paddling talent.

The championship will offer competition in the Senior Division across Surfing and Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) disciplines. It provides crucial game time ahead of this year's Asian Games, as India aims to capitalize on the momentum gained from securing its first-ever Asian Games quota in 2024 and expanding it in 2025.

With a commitment to athlete development, SFI President Arun Vasu emphasized the importance of varied competition conditions for international growth. The 2026 roster will feature diverse events nationwide, including the debut of the Longboarding Division, enriching the national circuit.