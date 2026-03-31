TN's development DMK's priority, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin in Dharmapuri.
PTI | Dharmapuri(Tn) | Updated: 31-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 13:34 IST
- Country:
- India
TN's development DMK's priority, says Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin in Dharmapuri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nalanda Temple Tragedy: Government Under Fire for Fatal Stampede
Setback in Mineral Quest: Government Cancels Strategic Auctions
Mayawati Advocates for 'Bahujan Government' for Effective Reservation Implementation
Financial Turmoil: Telangana Government's Debt Dilemma Uncovered
We are addressing mistakes of previous governments, which neglected preservation of valuable manuscripts: PM Modi in Gujarat.