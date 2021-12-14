Universal coverage of COVID-19 vaccine foremost priority: VK Paul

COVID-19 Task Force chief V K Paul on Tuesday said the foremost priority right now is to make sure that there is universal coverage of the vaccine and no one is left behind.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII, Paul said the pandemic is still ongoing, and globally there are 3.6 billion people who are not vaccinated.

''We need 7.2 billion doses together, and with the current rate of production, it is well within our grasp. ''It is possible for us to deliver the vaccine,'' Paul, who is also a Niti Aayog member, said.

Also speaking at the event, Ashok Bajpai, group head of operational strategy IHH Healthcare, said that in the second wave of COVID-19, there was time for the population to be vaccinated. Hence, there is a lot of confidence that the healthcare system will not be overwhelmed, he added.

