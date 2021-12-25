Brazil registers another 164 COVID-19 deaths
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-12-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 05:08 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 4,164 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country is second in the world only to the United States in terms of total coronavirus deaths, but new deaths and cases have cratered in recent months.
Brazil has now registered a total of 618,392 COVID-19 deaths and 22,230,737 total confirmed cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Brazil
- South American
- Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
WikiLeaks founder Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. appeals court rejects Trump bid to withhold records on Capitol attack; Assange one step closer to extradition to the United States and more