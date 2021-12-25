Left Menu

Brazil registers another 164 COVID-19 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 25-12-2021 05:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 05:08 IST
Brazil registered 164 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 4,164 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry. The South American country is second in the world only to the United States in terms of total coronavirus deaths, but new deaths and cases have cratered in recent months.

Brazil has now registered a total of 618,392 COVID-19 deaths and 22,230,737 total confirmed cases.

