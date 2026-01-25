Left Menu

Bomb Blast Incident Shakes Bihar's Bhagalpur

In Bihar's Bhagalpur district, three individuals were injured when targeted by country-made bombs. The attack occurred in Bahoriya village during an altercation following a religious event. Police have arrested the two accused and recovered a firearm and bomb-making materials. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:10 IST
Bomb Blast Incident Shakes Bihar's Bhagalpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, three individuals sustained injuries from country-made bombs hurled at them on Saturday night. The conflict arose in Bahoriya village, under Lodipur police jurisdiction, as the victims were returning home after a Saraswati idol immersion.

The two accused, belonging to the same community as the victims, were apprehended by law enforcement soon after the attack. A police statement revealed that the altercation led to the assault, but timely intervention ensured the injured were taken to a hospital and are now stable.

Authorities seized a country-made pistol and materials for crude bomb production during raids on the suspects' premises. The situation is now under control, though investigations are still actively underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026