Bomb Blast Incident Shakes Bihar's Bhagalpur

In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, three individuals sustained injuries from country-made bombs hurled at them on Saturday night. The conflict arose in Bahoriya village, under Lodipur police jurisdiction, as the victims were returning home after a Saraswati idol immersion.

The two accused, belonging to the same community as the victims, were apprehended by law enforcement soon after the attack. A police statement revealed that the altercation led to the assault, but timely intervention ensured the injured were taken to a hospital and are now stable.

Authorities seized a country-made pistol and materials for crude bomb production during raids on the suspects' premises. The situation is now under control, though investigations are still actively underway.

