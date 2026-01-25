Bomb Blast Incident Shakes Bihar's Bhagalpur
In Bihar's Bhagalpur district, three individuals were injured when targeted by country-made bombs. The attack occurred in Bahoriya village during an altercation following a religious event. Police have arrested the two accused and recovered a firearm and bomb-making materials. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, three individuals sustained injuries from country-made bombs hurled at them on Saturday night. The conflict arose in Bahoriya village, under Lodipur police jurisdiction, as the victims were returning home after a Saraswati idol immersion.
The two accused, belonging to the same community as the victims, were apprehended by law enforcement soon after the attack. A police statement revealed that the altercation led to the assault, but timely intervention ensured the injured were taken to a hospital and are now stable.
Authorities seized a country-made pistol and materials for crude bomb production during raids on the suspects' premises. The situation is now under control, though investigations are still actively underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Honoring Bravery: Maharashtra Police Recognized for Gallant Service
Tamil Nadu to Award Excellence Medals to Police Officers
Swift Arrest in Railway Station Murder Case
Honoring Excellence: CBI Officers Recognized with Top Police Medals
CBI Officers Honored with Prestigious Police Medals on Republic Day