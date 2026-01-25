Delhi's Vision for Growth: From Economic Hub to Green Capital

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid out a transformative vision for the city during her inaugural Republic Day address. She called for making Delhi the strongest economic hub in India, while highlighting her administration's achievements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure over the past 11 months.

Gupta emphasized the potential impact of the impending India-EU trade deal in boosting Delhi's MSME sector by providing access to 4.5 million European consumers. She also detailed initiatives like the 'Safe City Project' and Ayushman Bharat scheme, which have significantly benefited Delhi's population.

The government, focusing on sustainable development, aims to enhance public transport with a fleet of 11,000 e-buses and extend the metro network. Gupta urged citizens and private entities to adopt green practices, such as solar power and rainwater harvesting, to aid the city's growth into a 'clean and green' capital.

