Left Menu

Delhi's Vision for Growth: From Economic Hub to Green Capital

In her first Republic Day speech, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized transforming Delhi into India's foremost economic hub, leveraging upcoming trade deals and innovative policies. She announced plans to bolster public transport, enhance healthcare, and foster sustainable development while addressing infrastructure and environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:16 IST
Delhi's Vision for Growth: From Economic Hub to Green Capital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta laid out a transformative vision for the city during her inaugural Republic Day address. She called for making Delhi the strongest economic hub in India, while highlighting her administration's achievements in healthcare, education, and infrastructure over the past 11 months.

Gupta emphasized the potential impact of the impending India-EU trade deal in boosting Delhi's MSME sector by providing access to 4.5 million European consumers. She also detailed initiatives like the 'Safe City Project' and Ayushman Bharat scheme, which have significantly benefited Delhi's population.

The government, focusing on sustainable development, aims to enhance public transport with a fleet of 11,000 e-buses and extend the metro network. Gupta urged citizens and private entities to adopt green practices, such as solar power and rainwater harvesting, to aid the city's growth into a 'clean and green' capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026