Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Nampally Furniture Store Claims Five Lives

A devastating fire engulfed a Nampally furniture shop, claiming five lives, including two children and an elderly woman. Rescue efforts faced challenges due to thick smoke and blocked access. Authorities have registered a case against the shop owner for potential safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:13 IST
Tragic Fire at Nampally Furniture Store Claims Five Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating incident unfolded in Nampally as a massive fire broke out in a four-storey furniture store, tragically claiming the lives of five individuals, including two children and an elderly woman, according to officials on Sunday.

The fire, which began on Saturday, trapped several individuals in the basement, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation involving police, fire services, and disaster response teams. Despite efforts, dense smoke and obstructed access hampered rescue operations.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause. Authorities have filed a case against the shop owner, accused of neglecting fire safety protocols. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured government support for the victims' families and enforced strict legal actions against the owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026