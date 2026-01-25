Tragic Fire at Nampally Furniture Store Claims Five Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in Nampally as a massive fire broke out in a four-storey furniture store, tragically claiming the lives of five individuals, including two children and an elderly woman, according to officials on Sunday.

The fire, which began on Saturday, trapped several individuals in the basement, prompting a multi-agency rescue operation involving police, fire services, and disaster response teams. Despite efforts, dense smoke and obstructed access hampered rescue operations.

An investigation is underway to determine the fire's cause. Authorities have filed a case against the shop owner, accused of neglecting fire safety protocols. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar assured government support for the victims' families and enforced strict legal actions against the owner.

