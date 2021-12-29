Swiss new COVID-19 infections hit record high at 17,634
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:40 IST
New COVID-19 infections in Switzerland hit a record high of 17,634 within the past 24 hours, figures published on the health authorities' COVID-19 dashboard https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/epidemiologic/case?time=total showed on Wednesday.
Overall, almost 1.3 million people in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have been infected with the virus since the pandemic started in February 2020.
