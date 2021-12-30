Left Menu

Covid vaccination, natural infection mount stronger response after second dose: Govt

Earlier and currently circulating strains of coronavirus spread through the same routes, Bhargava said, adding treatment guidelines for the infection remain the same.He said 90 per cent of Indias adult population has been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 63.5 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:01 IST
Covid vaccination, natural infection mount stronger response after second dose: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

All COVID-19 vaccines are primarily disease-modifying and don't prevent infection while hybrid immunity achieved through vaccination coupled with natural infection mount a stronger response and robust antibody titers after the second dose, the government said on Thursday.

ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said the durability of immunity post COVID-19 vaccination persists for nine months and the durability of immunity post-infection is also for about the same period of time.

''Hybrid immunity, which is developed as a result of vaccination and natural infection, mount a stronger response and robust antibody titres after the second dose.

''If you have had an infection and vaccination your immune response is more than only infection or vaccine. So the important thing is that vaccination is absolutely essential,'' he said.

He, however stressed, said that masking before and after vaccination is a must. Earlier and currently circulating strains of coronavirus spread through the same routes, Bhargava said, adding treatment guidelines for the infection remain the same.

He said 90 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine while 63.5 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021