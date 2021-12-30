COVID-19: 96 patients detected Omicron positive in LNJP hospital, says Dr Suresh Kumar

Out of 209 sample tests that have been conducted so far in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), 96 patients have been detected Omicron positive in the genome sequencing report, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director LNJP Hospital said on Thursday. Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director LNJP Hospital said, "We are doing genome sequencing test of all the RT-PCR positive corona patients coming to LNJP. Especially those who are coming from the International Airport."

"A total of 209 sample tests have been conducted so far in LNJP's Genome Sequencing Lab, out of which 96 samples have been found to be Omicron positive," Dr Kumar said. "Out of these, 83 patients have been cured and discharged," he said.

"Out of the 83 patients who have been discharged, 79 patients had no symptoms, 4 patients had mild symptoms. Two patients had a fever, one had a sore throat, weakness and one patient had loose motions with mild fever," Kumar explained. Asked about the increasing COVID-19 cases and positivity, Dr Kumar said, "If the positivity has increased from 0.5 percent to more than 1 percent, then it is definitely a matter of concern and caution."

"More than 45 per cent of Omicron variants reporting in genome sequencing, which definitely shows that the cases of both Delta and Omicron are increasing rapidly," he added. However, amidst the growing concern of Omicron, Dr said that "98 per cent beds are vacant in the hospital."

The data so far shows that Omicron has only mild symptoms, many patients do not require oxygen nor Remdesivir or steroids used in COVIS-19 treatment, he added. The Delhi government has also hired private hotels, where Omicron positive patients with no symptoms or mild symptoms are being kept.

"We have shifted about 10 people to the hotel. These are the people who are recovering and have to complete the mandatory quarantine period. We give them the option that they can either stay in our Ramlila Maidan annex or go to the hotel if they want," Dr Kumar added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)