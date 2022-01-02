Odisha’s omicron tally climbs to 37
Odisha Sunday registered 23 more omicron cases, raising the tally of the of the new variant of COVID-19 in the state to 37, a senior health department official said. While 13 of them returned from Finland, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Syria, 10 are local-contact cases, he said.On Thursday, the coastal state had logged five omicron infections, and the first such case on December 21.
On Thursday, the coastal state had logged five omicron infections, and the first such case on December 21. Odisha's coronavirus tally on Sunday mounted to 10,55,556 with 424 fresh cases. The death toll stood at 8,463.
