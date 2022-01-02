Left Menu

Odisha’s omicron tally climbs to 37

Odisha Sunday registered 23 more omicron cases, raising the tally of the of the new variant of COVID-19 in the state to 37, a senior health department official said. While 13 of them returned from Finland, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Syria, 10 are local-contact cases, he said.On Thursday, the coastal state had logged five omicron infections, and the first such case on December 21.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-01-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the coastal state had logged five omicron infections, and the first such case on December 21. Odisha's coronavirus tally on Sunday mounted to 10,55,556 with 424 fresh cases. The death toll stood at 8,463.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

