COVID-19: Vaccination of those aged 15 to 18 starts Monday in Rajasthan

Those falling between the age of 15 and 18 will be administered coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan from Monday, an official said here on Sunday.The Health Department has made all preparations for it and vaccination centres have been set up in 3,456 government medical institutions across the state. Principal Secretary Health Vaibhav Galriya said from January 3, vaccination of those aged 15 to 18 will start in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-01-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 22:47 IST
The Health Department has made all preparations for it and vaccination centres have been set up in 3,456 government medical institutions across the state. Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said coronavirus vaccine has proved to be the most effective solution for the pandemic. Principal Secretary (Health) Vaibhav Galriya said from January 3, vaccination of those aged 15 to 18 will start in the state. Galriya said from January 10, prevention dose will be given to health workers, frontline workers and people with serious diseases above 60 years of age.

