S.Korea reports first deaths linked to Omicron coronavirus variant - Yonhap

Two people who posthumously tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appear to be the first such reported deaths in the country, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the two patients, who were both in their 90s, Yonhap reported, citing health authorities in the city of Gwangju.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)