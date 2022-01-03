Left Menu

S.Korea reports first deaths linked to Omicron coronavirus variant - Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-01-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 10:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Two people who posthumously tested positive for the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus appear to be the first such reported deaths in the country, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Officials are still investigating the exact cause of death for the two patients, who were both in their 90s, Yonhap reported, citing health authorities in the city of Gwangju.

