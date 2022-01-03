Left Menu

CM Stalin urges to people get vaccinated

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that though the infection rate due to Omicron is high, vaccination provides a shield from this new variant.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-01-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 14:58 IST
CM Stalin urges to people get vaccinated
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that though the infection rate due to Omicron is high, vaccination provides a shield from this new variant.

Urging people to vaccinate themselves, CM Stalin said, "According to medical experts, Omicron is spreading fast. Though the Omicron infection rate in Tamil Nadu is high, vaccination will shield one from this virus. People should maintain social distancing and must wear masks."

He further said that people above 60 years of age should mandatorily take vaccination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022