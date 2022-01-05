Left Menu

India's new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 09:29 IST
  Country:
  • India

India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million.

Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

