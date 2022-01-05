India's new COVID-19 cases double in four days to 58,097
India reported 58,097 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million.
Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.
