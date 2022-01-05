Left Menu

DG, ADG rank officers among 150 police personnel test Covid positive in Jharkhand: Official

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 17:07 IST
DG, ADG rank officers among 150 police personnel test Covid positive in Jharkhand: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, about 150 police personnel including DG and ADG rank officers have been inflicted with coronavirus, an official said on Wednesday.

''While 98 were found Covid-19 positive on Tuesday, about 50 others were affected by the disease today,'' a senior official told PTI. Director general, additional director general, inspector general and superintendent of police rank IPS officers are among those who tested positive, the official who did not wish to be quoted said.

Altogether 35 personnel are down with the virus at the premises of the Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022