"Supersonic" rise in French Covid cases to continue in coming days - government

A "supersonic" rise in French COVID-19 cases is set to continue in the coming days and there are no signs of the trend reversing, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

He also said that infections were reaching "stratospheric levels" in the Ile-de-France region around Paris and some other parts of France and said that the situation in hospitals could worsen in coming weeks.

