Left Menu

Karnataka CM calls for BJP workers to actively get involved in COVID management

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:44 IST
Karnataka CM calls for BJP workers to actively get involved in COVID management
  • Country:
  • India

With surging coronavirus cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday asked the BJP cadre to involve themselves in COVID management in the state.

''I have asked the BJP workers to actively involve themselves in COVID management in the interest of public health,'' Bommai told reporters after a meeting with party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and other office bearers.

Bommai said BJP workers have been asked to involve themselves actively in the campaign to tackle the spread of Omicron, the new variant of the novel coronavirus.

They can play a role in providing useful information to the public, spreading awareness about precautionary measures, assisting in quarantine, getting ambulance services and vaccination, he said.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced fresh restrictions, including closure of schools and pre-university colleges except for Classes 10 and 12, weekend curfew and extension of night curfew.

The government also restricted congregation of people in large numbers and banned rallies and protests. The measures were taken after a sudden spurt in COVID cases since January 1 when the health department started reporting more than 1,000 infections daily.

On Wednesday, Bengaluru alone reported 3,605 COVID cases, according to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022