Record 1 in 15 in England had COVID last week, ONS says
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-01-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 19:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A record-high 1 in 15 people had COVID-19 in England in the week ending December 31, estimates published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday, with nearly 3.75 million infections across the United Kingdom as a whole.
The prevalence had risen further from last week's record high figure of 1 in 25, the ONS said.
