Jain emphasises on home isolation of asymptomatic persons who came in contact with Covid cases

Anyone who has come in contact with a Covid case but is asymptomatic need not undergo a test but should isolate themselves and monitor their parameters according to new guidelines of the Centre, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

He took to Twitter to share the precautions to be taken during home isolation.

In a tweet, he said, ''Corona patients in home isolation should take care of these things: isolate yourself from other members of the household; stay in a well-ventilated room with cross-ventilation; wear a triple-layer mask; take special care of cleanliness; keep yourself busy, talk to family and relatives on phone from time to time''.

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday issued a slew of revised guidelines for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic cases.

It stated that home isolation of COVID-19 patients will end after at least seven days from testing positive and no fever for three successive days, in revised guidelines for home isolation of mild or asymptomatic cases. Also, there is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over. Earlier, the duration of home isolation ended after 10 days of onset of symptoms.

It also advised people not to rush for self-medication, blood investigation or radiological imaging like chest X-ray or CT scan without consultation of treating medical officer.

Under the new guidelines of the Health Ministry, if anyone has come in contact with a Covid positive person but has no symptoms, then there is no need to run a coronavirus test and such people should isolate themselves at home and monitor their fever and oxygen levels regularly, and not get worried.

The number of people under home isolation in Delhi was 11,551 on Wednesday, a day the national capital recorded 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and eight deaths.

