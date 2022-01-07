Left Menu

Ladakh reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

Ladakh has reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,370, officials said on Friday.The number of active cases in the union territory has gone up to 269 -- 232 in Leh and 37 in Kargil districts -- they said.Of the 21 fresh cases, 20 cases were reported from Leh and one from Kargil district, they said.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 07-01-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 12:55 IST
Ladakh reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,370, officials said on Friday.

The number of active cases in the union territory has gone up to 269 -- 232 in Leh and 37 in Kargil districts -- they said.

Of the 21 fresh cases, 20 cases were reported from Leh and one from Kargil district, they said. Ladakh has recorded 221 COVID-related deaths -- 163 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. Nine patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,880, they said.

Another 470 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, the officials mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022