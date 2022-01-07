Ladakh reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

Ladakh has reported 21 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 22,370, officials said on Friday.

The number of active cases in the union territory has gone up to 269 -- 232 in Leh and 37 in Kargil districts -- they said.

Of the 21 fresh cases, 20 cases were reported from Leh and one from Kargil district, they said. Ladakh has recorded 221 COVID-related deaths -- 163 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said. Nine patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 21,880, they said.

Another 470 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, the officials mentioned.

