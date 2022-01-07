Left Menu

Centre has so far given 11 crore free COVID-19 jabs to West Bengal to defeat deadly virus, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Central Government has so far given 11 crore free COVID-19 vaccine doses to West Bengal for its fight against Coronavirus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 14:18 IST
PM Modi inaugurates second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Central Government has so far given 11 crore free COVID-19 vaccine doses to West Bengal for its fight against Coronavirus, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while inaugurating the second campus of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI) in West Bengal's Kolkata. "West Bengal has received 11 crore free doses by the Central Govt. Over 1,500 ventilators and 9,000 oxygen cylinders have also been provided. 49 PSA Oxygen Plants are also functional. All of these would help the people of WB in the fight against COVID," said Prime Minister Modi.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at the inauguration ceremony. Prime Minister also shared that in just 5 days, over 1.5 crore kids aged between 15-18 have been given the first dose of vaccination.

"Out of the entire eligible population, over 90% of India's population has at least got one dose. In just 5 days, over 1.5 crore kids aged between 15-18 have been given a dose," said PM Modi. According to Prime Minister's Office, the second campus of CNCI, which PM Modi inaugurated today via video conferencing, has been built at a cost of over Rs 530 crore, out of which around Rs 400 crores have been provided by the Union Government and the rest by the West Bengal Government, in the ratio of 75:25.

The campus is a 460-bedded comprehensive cancer center unit with cutting-edge infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, staging, treatment, and care. The campus is equipped with modern facilities like Nuclear Medicine (PET), 3.0 Tesla MRI, 128 slice CT scanner, Radionuclide therapy unit, endoscopy suite, modern brachytherapy units, etc. The campus will also work as an advanced cancer research facility and will provide comprehensive care to cancer patients especially those from Eastern and North-Eastern parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

