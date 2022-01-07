Lockdown, a policy of the past, not a remedy to contain COVID-19: Karnataka Minister

Lockdown is not a remedy for COVID-19 as a shutdown is a policy of the past and there is no consideration of it in Karnataka, said State Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Referring to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 that is spreading fast, he said the infections are spreading rapidly in six districts of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Mysuru, Udupi, and Kolar, which have a high positivity rate.

''We are in touch with the district administration. We will be making every effort to bring it down,'' the Minister added.

Though Omicron was not severe, he said those who have not taken both the jabs of coronavirus vaccine would suffer.

In some cases, deaths may also occur, he warned.

''If the vaccination is done completely, the hospitalization will be less and deaths will not take place,'' the Minister, who is a medical professional himself, said. ''Lockdown is not a remedy. It is now a policy of the past. It was imposed when we did not have a remedy. Now, we know how to treat a person with infection,'' Sudhakar told reporters.

''Complete lockdown is not a matter of consideration before the government. That much clarity the government has because it is working to protect the lives and interests of people,'' he added.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in the State, he said the overall vaccination of the first dose is 99 percent among the eligible population whereas the second dose vaccination coverage is 80 percent.

''The vaccination coverage is much higher than the national average. We are in the third place in the country in terms of the first and second dose,'' Sudhakar said.

He added that there is a stock of 64.27 lakh doses in the State.

To a query on the positivity rate exceeding five percent in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said there is no need to worry about the positivity rate.''It will go up but since we have inoculated a large number of people, the intensity will be low. Cases may increase. You cannot stop the infection because it's a worldwide phenomena. However, we can reduce it,'' he added.

