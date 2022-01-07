Covid surge: Delhi labs ramp up infra, hire staff as more people get tested

Hiring more staff and ramping up infrastructure are some of the steps being taken by laboratories in Delhi as more people get themselves tested amid a surge in Covid cases, triggered by the Omicron variant.

Besides these, some have opened walk-in centres and plan to expand the capacity of their central testing labs, where samples are processed, and collection capacity.

Opting for these measures has become imperative as unlike the last wave of the Covid pandemic, this time the surge has been sudden, just in a couple of days, laboratories said.

''We have made a testing capacity of 7,000 samples a day in Delhi, which can be ramped up to 10,000-15,000 a day. Besides this, we have also expanded our capacity for sample collection,'' executive chairman of Dr Lal Path Labs, Arvind Lal, told PTI.

''So far, we are placed well in Delhi and across India, but the burden is increasing,'' he said, adding that Dr Lal Path Labs has about 21 laboratories in the country and in case, sample load increases on labs in Delhi, they will be sent to a facility in Gurugram.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8 last year, and six deaths as the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, while authorities said around 90,000 tests were conducted on Tuesday and over 98,000 tests on Wednesday.

Laboratories said that with rising number of people coming for tests, strict safety protocols are being followed to protect staffers from contracting the disease, especially those collecting samples.

''The surge has been sudden. The graph has been too vertical and we weren't expecting such a severe surge,'' chief executive officer of Dr Dangs Lab, Arjun Dang, said.

Dang said that they have invested a lot in the last six months in their molecular biology lab.

''We have participated in vaccine trials, and in September, October and November, we were processing as many samples as much as we are processing currently. During such trials, samples need to be processed quickly like within 24 hours. We have increased our infrastructure and manpower,'' he said.

The lab has been testing around 1,000 samples every day, Dang said.

The Thursday case figure is the highest since May 8 last year when 17,364 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent. On May 8, as many as 332 deaths were also recorded.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with positivity rates of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent, respectively, according to official figures.

Dr Harpreet Kaur, head of lab services at Aakash Path Lab said they increased infrastructure, equipment and manpower to manage the anticipated increase in workload.

When asked about infections among staffers, she said that no lab staff has been infected till now.

''Our employees are provided with appropriate personal protective equipment for handling Covid patients as well as samples. They have regularly trained in good clinical practices like hand hygiene etc. Frequent reiteration of the same is also done. Employees are fully vaccinated,'' she said.

Besides regular testing, Lal said a lot of people, who are planning for international travel, are getting tested and seeking reports within 24 hours.

This has put ''additional burden on our staff'' and labs are ''practically working round-the-clock now'', he said.

''Besides regular collection mechanism, we have also opened walk-in centres, about 50 such centres have been started across India, including in Delhi. So, let us see how the situation goes from here,'' Lal said.

Head of east and south regional labs for Oncquest Laboratories, Dr Shivali Ahlawat, said, ''We already have two well equipped molecular labs in Delhi-NCR and have been performing Covid testing from the beginning of the pandemic.'' So equipment and infrastructure are already in place, while reagents and consumables have been stocked up according to requirement, she said.

Talking on increasing employees, she said that trained manpower from Covid teams were adjusted in various departments earlier.

''But now, they have been mobilised back into the Covid team. In addition to internal transfers, few new hirings have been done. For safety of the employees all necessary Covid-appropriate precautions and behaviour are being enforced,'' Ahlawat said.

The number of samples is increasing daily and around 3,500-4,000 samples are being tested daily, she said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said the number of Covid cases in the city is high as a large number of people are being tested for the infection.

''We have been conducting a large number of tests. If we do not do that, the new cases can reduce to 500-1,000. A lot of people (states) do not conduct tests and say they do not have cases. We have been transparent... We are conducting the maximum number of tests in the country,'' he has said.

