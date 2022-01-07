Italy reports 223 COVID-19 deaths, cases halve due to fewer tests

MILAN, Jan 7 - Italy reported 108,304 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, less than half from a day earlier, the health ministry said, reflecting fewer tests being carried out on a national holiday. The number of deaths rose to 223 from 198.

On Thursday, Italy's coronavirus cases had reached a new daily record of 219,441. Italy has registered 138,697 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.08 million cases to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)