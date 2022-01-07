Italy reports 223 COVID-19 deaths, cases halve due to fewer tests
MILAN, Jan 7 - Italy reported 108,304 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, less than half from a day earlier, the health ministry said, reflecting fewer tests being carried out on a national holiday. The number of deaths rose to 223 from 198. On Thursday, Italy's coronavirus cases had reached a new daily record of 219,441.
- Country:
- Italy
MILAN, Jan 7 - Italy reported 108,304 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, less than half from a day earlier, the health ministry said, reflecting fewer tests being carried out on a national holiday. The number of deaths rose to 223 from 198.
On Thursday, Italy's coronavirus cases had reached a new daily record of 219,441. Italy has registered 138,697 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.08 million cases to date.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Italy
- Britain
- Europe
- MILAN
ALSO READ
Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 78,291:Union Health Ministry.
Over 60 pc eligible population in India fully vaccinated against COVID: Union Health Ministry
Italy set to tighten COVID curbs to rein in infections -statement
France, Italy urge more leeway for investment in EU fiscal reform
Omicron spreading in Italy, set to be dominant, health body says