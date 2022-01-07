Left Menu

COVID-19: Aurangabad sees 183 cases; active tally now 527

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-01-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 1,50,470 on Friday after 183 cases were detected, while the active caseload stands at 527, an official said.

The discharge of 28 people from hospitals increased the recovery count to 1,46,285, while the death toll remained unchanged during the day at 3,658, he said.

Of the 183 cases, 151 are from city limits and 32 from other parts of the district, he added.

''Of the 34.38 lakh vaccine beneficiaries, 26.81 lakh, or 77.99 per cent, have been given the first dose, and 13.93 lakh, or 40.53 per cent, have got both doses,'' he said.

