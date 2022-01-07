COVID-19: Aurangabad sees 183 cases; active tally now 527
- Country:
- India
The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad in Maharashtra reached 1,50,470 on Friday after 183 cases were detected, while the active caseload stands at 527, an official said.
The discharge of 28 people from hospitals increased the recovery count to 1,46,285, while the death toll remained unchanged during the day at 3,658, he said.
Of the 183 cases, 151 are from city limits and 32 from other parts of the district, he added.
''Of the 34.38 lakh vaccine beneficiaries, 26.81 lakh, or 77.99 per cent, have been given the first dose, and 13.93 lakh, or 40.53 per cent, have got both doses,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lakh
- Aurangabad
- Maharashtra
- lakh vaccine
- the district
ALSO READ
India provides 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 10,000 tonnes of rice and wheat to Myanmar
Gold ornaments worth Rs 88.55 lakh stolen from bus in Gujarat
63 IPO issuers mop up record Rs 1.18 lakh crore from markets so far in 2021: Report
Made preparations to deal with up to 1 lakh cases daily: Kejriwal amid Omicron scare
Ordered hiring agencies to manage patients in home isolation. Up to 1 lakh households can be covered in a day: Kejriwal amid Omicron scare.