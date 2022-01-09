Pune sees 6,464 COVID-19 cases; district's positivity rate now 19 pc
PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-01-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2022 21:46 IST
Pune on Sunday recorded 6,464 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate, or infections detected per 100 tests, of 19 per cent, taking the district's tally to 11,90,140, an official said. He said 4,029 cases were reported in Pune city, 1,535 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 591 in rural areas and 148 in cantonment limits. As on Sunday, the district has 1,310 patients admitted in hospitals, the official informed.
