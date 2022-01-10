COVID-19: Assam logs 2,198 new cases, highest in six months

New Covid-19 cases reported in Assam in the last 24 hours more than doubled to 2,198 new patients, the highest tally since July 10 last year, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. On Monday, 2,198 new cases were detected against testing of 48,964 samples, registering a positivity of 4.49 per cent, the bulletin said. The number of new cases is the highest since July 10, when the state had registered 2,391 cases with a positivity rate of 1.79 per cent. The number of positive cases in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, increased to 760 from 490 a day earlier, an increase of more than 55 per cent. PTI TR JRC JRC

