France averages new record of nearly 270,000 new Covid cases per day

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-01-2022 00:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 00:13 IST
France averages new record of nearly 270,000 new Covid cases per day
France reported close to 94,000 new COVID-19 cases , pushing the seven-day moving average of new infections to a new high of 269,614, official data showed on Monday, the 14th consecutive day seeing the value climbing up.

On Mondays, reported new infections usually drop sharply due to reporting lags on the weekend. In the past seven days, the one-day infections tally has been over 300,000 three times, and came in at more than 296,000 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

