Poland's total COVID-19 death toll passes 100,000
Poland's total COVID-19 death toll has passed 100,000, the health minister said on Tuesday.
"Today we can say it is another sad day, but especially so because we have passed the level of 100,000 COVID deaths," Adam Niedzielski told private broadcaster TVN 24.
