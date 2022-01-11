Left Menu

Haryana govt declares strike by doctors illegal, invokes ESMA

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Health services in government hospitals in Haryana were hit on Tuesday as doctors suspended OPD work in support of their demands.

However, the government cracked the whip on the protesting doctors and invoked the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), declaring the stir as illegal.

The doctors' demands include creating specialist cadres for them and stopping the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.

Emergency services and COVID-19 vaccination drive continued in the state but OPD services were affected, said Rajesh Sheokand of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, a body representing government doctors.

Health Minister Anil Vij said, ''ESMA has been invoked in Haryana, now for six months health workers won't be able to go on strike. This step has been taken as a group of doctors has gone on strike which is creating obstacles in steps being taken to contain the Covid surge.

The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) allows the government to declare a strike illegal in the public interest.

