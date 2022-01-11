Haryana govt declares strike by doctors illegal, invokes ESMA
- Country:
- India
Health services in government hospitals in Haryana were hit on Tuesday as doctors suspended OPD work in support of their demands.
However, the government cracked the whip on the protesting doctors and invoked the stringent Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), declaring the stir as illegal.
The doctors' demands include creating specialist cadres for them and stopping the direct recruitment of senior medical officers.
Emergency services and COVID-19 vaccination drive continued in the state but OPD services were affected, said Rajesh Sheokand of Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, a body representing government doctors.
Health Minister Anil Vij said, ''ESMA has been invoked in Haryana, now for six months health workers won't be able to go on strike. This step has been taken as a group of doctors has gone on strike which is creating obstacles in steps being taken to contain the Covid surge.
The Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) allows the government to declare a strike illegal in the public interest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian immigration minister weighs cancelling Djokovic's visa-spokesman
Was there a lockdown party in UK PM Johnson's garden? No comment, says spokesman
China lodges formal complaint over U.S., Japan comments - FM spokesman
Vaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman
Health News Roundup: Germany assessing the reliability of antibody tests for Omicron - minister; Vaccine pass better than a mandatory order, says French govt spokesman and more